Northland Securities Lowers BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target to $4.25

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMTX

BM Technologies Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:BMTX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.01.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 296.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.