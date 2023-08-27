Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, an increase of 1,390.6% from the July 31st total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.3 days.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air travel services in Norway and internationally. It operates short haul point to point domestic and cross border flights services. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities. It operates a fleet of 70 aircrafts.

