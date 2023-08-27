NuCypher (NU) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

NuCypher (NU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $81.91 million and $65.83 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

