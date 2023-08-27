NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.00. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

