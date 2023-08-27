OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OP. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in OceanPal by 1,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OceanPal by 1,442.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,780 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanPal by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period.

Shares of OP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.99. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($4.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

