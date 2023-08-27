Oppenheimer Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $502.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

