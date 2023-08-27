Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,733 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,088. The stock has a market cap of $315.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

