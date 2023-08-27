PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

