PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.16 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a negative net margin of 17.99%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 387.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.