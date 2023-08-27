Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 1,404.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance

PAVS remained flat at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,859. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

