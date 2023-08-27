Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 1,404.5% from the July 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Stock Performance
PAVS remained flat at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,859. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.
Paranovus Entertainment Technology Company Profile
