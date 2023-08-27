PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,868 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3,739.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2,432.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,548. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,198.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $71.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEN shares. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHEN

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.