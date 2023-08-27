PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $555,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,930,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 483,836 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In related news, Director Thomas Malley purchased 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Trading Up 1.7 %

KURA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 524,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,505. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

