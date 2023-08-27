PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $572,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DAR

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.