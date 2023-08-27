PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,629. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.20.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

