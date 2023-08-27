PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $179.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.94. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

