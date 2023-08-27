PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

FCX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. 8,446,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,153. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

