PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $558,000 Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 392,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Cugine acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,914.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

