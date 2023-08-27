PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,253,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,195,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

