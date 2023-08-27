PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
PayPoint Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYPTF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. PayPoint has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
PayPoint Company Profile
