PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $616.72 million, a PE ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth $4,998,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5,686.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,006,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,016,000 after purchasing an additional 140,881 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

