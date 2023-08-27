PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.46. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,693.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,236.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.