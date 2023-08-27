PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 11,583 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,583 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.