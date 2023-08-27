PFG Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,213 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $159.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

