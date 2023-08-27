PFG Investments LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $112.02 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.52.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.