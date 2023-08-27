PFG Investments LLC Invests $507,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,036.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 39.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

AUPH stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.