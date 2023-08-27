PFG Investments LLC Invests $609,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Price Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
