PFG Investments LLC Invests $609,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Welltower

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.