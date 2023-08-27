PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,054,000 after buying an additional 1,255,923 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

