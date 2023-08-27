PFG Investments LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paychex by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 324,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Paychex by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.87 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.38. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

