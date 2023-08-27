Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

