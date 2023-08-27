Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 144.8% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 167,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.08. 2,080,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,894. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

