Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires Shares of 825 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.18. 92,534,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,214,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.16 and a 200 day moving average of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

