Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 4,566 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.03. 57,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $136.71. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

