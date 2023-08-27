Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.59. 106,612,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

