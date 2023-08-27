Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Lowered to $73.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

