PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Lifted by PSquared Asset Management AG

PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 227.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,844,000 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources accounts for approximately 28.7% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned approximately 4.77% of PNM Resources worth $199,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. 267,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,796. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

