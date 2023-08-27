Polymesh (POLYX) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $56.43 million and approximately $709,894.31 worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymesh has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 847,136,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 846,896,689.359316 with 721,606,932.98235 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.10795345 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $947,577.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

