Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

