Portage Biotech (PRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, August 28th.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($5.84) EPS for the quarter.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Portage Biotech from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

