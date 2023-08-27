PotCoin (POT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $503.66

PotCoin (POT) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $503.66 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00251715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00017891 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000538 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003770 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

