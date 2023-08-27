Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR remained flat at $10.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Prospector Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

