Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $280,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 85.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Exelon by 95.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.