Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

