Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. 1,671,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,657. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

