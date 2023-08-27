Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for approximately 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Allstate by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Allstate by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.14. 1,217,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,623. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

