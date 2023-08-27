Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,270,000 after acquiring an additional 101,047 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 270,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,526. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.