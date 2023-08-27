Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,268 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 0.5 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,051,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,856,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $187.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

