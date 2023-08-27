Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.12. 5,167,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

