Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,540 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($19.78) to GBX 1,540 ($19.65) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.67) to GBX 1,510 ($19.27) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.29) to GBX 1,440 ($18.37) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,850 ($23.60) to GBX 1,700 ($21.69) in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,700 ($21.69) to GBX 1,575 ($20.09) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,497.50.

PUK stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Prudential has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,077,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eastspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

