Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.83. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $63.09 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.