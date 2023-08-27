Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $14.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.65.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WSM opened at $140.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average is $124.17.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.